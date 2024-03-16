Left Menu

France eases bird flu restrictions to moderate from high

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:53 IST
France eases bird flu restrictions to moderate from high
  • Country:
  • France

France has eased bird flu restrictions to 'moderate' from 'high' after two months without an outbreak on any farm in the country, its agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

"The lowering of the risk level allows, on one hand, the ducks to go out again and, on the other hand, the possibility for other poultry to be outside without any restriction," the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginning

Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginni...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024