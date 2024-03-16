"Delhi liquor policy case will not be solved until truth is revealed": Union Minister VK Singh

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court against arrest for skipping probe agency summons in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Union Minister VK Singh on Saturday said that the case would not be resolved until the truth was revealed. "Liquor scam is a big scam in Delhi which is being investigated by the ED, and I think this matter will not be solved until the truth comes out," Union Minister VK Singh told ANI.

During the hearing, Kejriwal appeared physically before the court. ACMM Divya Malhotra granted bail to Kejriwal and noted that Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code is bailable and directed to furnish Rs 15,000 thousand each in both complaint cases.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju alongwith Zoheb Hossain and Simon Benjamin appeared for the ED and Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta along with Advocate Rajiv Mohan, Mohd Irshad, Mudit Jain and Samprikta Ghosal appeared for Arvind Kejriwal. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra granted bail to the Delhi CM.

The bail was granted on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh. Kejriwal appeared before the court following a summons issued to him by the court based on two ED complaints in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday reserved an order on the stay of summons issued to Kejriwal on complaints filed by the ED. Kejriwal had challenged the summons issued by the court after taking cognizance of two complaints filed by the ED for avoidance of the summons issued to him.

According to the ED, the agency wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery. (ANI)

