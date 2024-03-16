Left Menu

"Delhi liquor policy case will not be solved until truth is revealed": Union Minister VK Singh

"Liquor scam is a big scam in Delhi which is being investigated by the ED, and I think this matter will not be solved until the truth comes out," Union Minister VK Singh told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 23:27 IST
"Delhi liquor policy case will not be solved until truth is revealed": Union Minister VK Singh
Union Minister VK Singh (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court against arrest for skipping probe agency summons in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Union Minister VK Singh on Saturday said that the case would not be resolved until the truth was revealed. "Liquor scam is a big scam in Delhi which is being investigated by the ED, and I think this matter will not be solved until the truth comes out," Union Minister VK Singh told ANI.

During the hearing, Kejriwal appeared physically before the court. ACMM Divya Malhotra granted bail to Kejriwal and noted that Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code is bailable and directed to furnish Rs 15,000 thousand each in both complaint cases.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju alongwith Zoheb Hossain and Simon Benjamin appeared for the ED and Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta along with Advocate Rajiv Mohan, Mohd Irshad, Mudit Jain and Samprikta Ghosal appeared for Arvind Kejriwal. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra granted bail to the Delhi CM.

The bail was granted on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh. Kejriwal appeared before the court following a summons issued to him by the court based on two ED complaints in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday reserved an order on the stay of summons issued to Kejriwal on complaints filed by the ED. Kejriwal had challenged the summons issued by the court after taking cognizance of two complaints filed by the ED for avoidance of the summons issued to him.

According to the ED, the agency wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginning

Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginni...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024