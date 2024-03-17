Left Menu

CBI arrests 3, including Shajahan Sheikh's brother in Sandeshkhali ED assault case

CBI has arrested fresh three accused in sandeshkhali ED assault case. The accused has been identified as Mafujar Molla, Sirajul molla and sheikh Alomgir.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 11:35 IST
CBI arrests 3, including Shajahan Sheikh's brother in Sandeshkhali ED assault case
Visual of vehicle attacked in West Bengal Sandeshkhali. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested fresh three accused in the Sandeshkhali ED assault case, sources said. The accused have been identified as Mafujar Molla, Sirajul Molla and Sheikh Alomgir. CBI has arrested total six person in the case as of now and investigations is underway.

Earlier, on March 11, amid the ongoing investigation into the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers at Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made three arrests. The arrested individuals were identified as Didar Baksh Molla, Faruk Akunji and Jiaudddin Molla (Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia Panchayat)

These arrests come as a crucial advancement in the case, shedding light on the intricate web surrounding the incident. The arrested individuals are believed to be associates of expelled TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh, who was apprehended earlier in connection with the same case.

On March 11, the Supreme Court also refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court's order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials. The arrests were carried out as part of the investigation into the FIR, which was filed following the attack on the ED officers. The CBI has indicated that all the accused will be presented before the magistrate tomorrow for further legal proceedings.

This step underscores the agency's commitment to swift and decisive action against those involved in criminal activities, especially those targeting law enforcement officers. The CBI is dedicated to uncovering every detail and ensuring that justice is served.As more information comes to light, the agency continues to collaborate with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and uphold the rule of law, CBI said.

CBI has summoned nine persons, of a close aide of the main accused, Shahjahan Sheikh, in connection with the ED assault case in the Kolkata office. Apart from the attack on an ED team, which was out raiding his Sandeshkhali residence in connection with the alleged ration scam, Shahjahan is also accused of land grab, extortion and committing excesses on women along with his henchmen.

The women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district erupted in protests and came out on the streets, accusing Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities.Multiple women in the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024