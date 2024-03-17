Independent Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh meets Rajasthan CM ahead of Lok Sabha elections

In a turn of events, ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Independent MLA Chandrabhan Singh held a meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at his residence in Jaipur. The late night meeting, which took place amidst the backdrop of the approaching elections, saw the participation of BJP State President CP Joshi and MLA Shri Chand Kriplani. Discussions primarily revolved around the strategies and alliances for the upcoming polls, source said.

Chandrabhan Akya, who was earlier associated with the BJP, contested the previous elections as an independent candidate after the BJP denied him a ticket in the state assembly elections. For the unversed, Rajasthan BJP President and incumbent MP of Chittorgah, CP Joshi, shares a history of political differences with the independent MLA Chandrabhan Akya.

The meeting between the two leaders and the Chief Minister of Rajasthan is seen as an attempt to reconcile their political differences and explore possible collaboration ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. The meeting holds significance as it may pave the way for new alliances and strategies in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, with both leaders aiming to consolidate their positions and maximise electoral gains.

Earlier this month, the Bhartiya Janata released the first list of candidates for Rajasthan, which includes the names of 15 candidates, among which are Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, four Union ministers, and a paralympian. Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies.

BJP State President CP Joshi will contest from Chittorgarh, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Choudhary, and Arjun Ram Meghwal from Jodhpur, Barmer, and Bikaner, respectively. The BJP gave tickets to Mahendrajit Malviya and Jyoti Mirdha, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP. The party also gave tickets once again to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's son and sitting MP Dushyant Singh from the Jhalawar Baran. (ANI)

