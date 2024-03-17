Punjab: BSF seizes packet of suspected heroin in Tarn Taran

Troops of the Border Security Force recovered a packet suspected to contain heroin weighing approximately 610 grams in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said on Sunday. A suspect was also apprehended in a follow-up operation.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force, on March 17, during the morning hours, acting on specific intelligence provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, a BSF Ambush Party detected the sound of a suspected flying object and the subsequent dropping of a consignment in the border area of Tarn Taran district. "At approximately 5:05 am, vigilant troops successfully recovered a packet suspected to contain heroin, weighing approximately 610 grams. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a steel ring attached to it. This recovery occurred in a farming field adjacent to Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran district," the PRO said.

"Following a detailed joint search operation by BSF and Punjab Police around 7:15 am, an individual hiding in a farming field near the narcotics recovery site was apprehended and is currently undergoing detailed questioning," the PRO said. This successful operation, driven by reliable intelligence and the vigilance of BSF troops, thwarted an attempted smuggling of narcotics from across the border, he said. (ANI)

