Left Menu

Punjab: BSF seizes packet of suspected heroin in Tarn Taran

Troops of the Border Security Forces recovered a packet suspected to contain heroin weighing approximately 610 grams in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 13:27 IST
Punjab: BSF seizes packet of suspected heroin in Tarn Taran
Seized packet suspected to contain heroin (Pic credit/BSF Punjab). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Troops of the Border Security Force recovered a packet suspected to contain heroin weighing approximately 610 grams in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said on Sunday. A suspect was also apprehended in a follow-up operation.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force, on March 17, during the morning hours, acting on specific intelligence provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, a BSF Ambush Party detected the sound of a suspected flying object and the subsequent dropping of a consignment in the border area of Tarn Taran district. "At approximately 5:05 am, vigilant troops successfully recovered a packet suspected to contain heroin, weighing approximately 610 grams. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a steel ring attached to it. This recovery occurred in a farming field adjacent to Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran district," the PRO said.

"Following a detailed joint search operation by BSF and Punjab Police around 7:15 am, an individual hiding in a farming field near the narcotics recovery site was apprehended and is currently undergoing detailed questioning," the PRO said. This successful operation, driven by reliable intelligence and the vigilance of BSF troops, thwarted an attempted smuggling of narcotics from across the border, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024