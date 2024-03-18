"Exceptional fervour in the NDA's favour": PM Modi ahead of poll rallies Southern India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Jagtial and Shivamogga on Monday and later hold a road show in Coimbatore.. "I will be addressing rallies in Jagtial and Shivamogga today. Later in the evening, will join the roadshow in Coimbatore. Be it Telangana, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu, there is exceptional fervour in the NDA's favour." PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier, asserting that the Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) is moving ahead taking regional aspirations and national progress and during its third term after the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people of Andhra Pradesh to cast vote in favour of the alliance to ensure speedy development of the state. PM Modi, while addressing a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting at Boppudi village in Palnadu district in the presence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) Pawan Kalyan, hit out at the Congress, accusing it of "using and throwing the people of the alliance" in contrast to the BJP.

"NDA alliance moves ahead carrying both regional aspiration and national progress. The support of the BJP in this election, and our partners are continuously increasing, the strength of NDA is increasing, and both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been supporting the rights of the people here, for a long time. In NDA we take everyone along, but on the other hand, there is the Congress party which has only one agenda - to use and throw the people of the alliance. Today Congress may have formed an INDI alliance, but their thinking remains the same," PM Modi had said. Asserting that the NDA's aim is for 'Viksit Bharat' and to build 'Viksit Andhra Pradesh', he said a double-engine NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will ensure speedy development of the state.

Notably, the BJP has formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. PM Modi addressed the NDA rally 'Prajagalam' with the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for the first time in Palnadu district.

'Prajagalam', which translates to 'voice of the public', is the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra in the past ten years. Jana Sena is contesting the general elections in alliance with the BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats, while the TDP will contest 17 seats and 144 assembly seats.

Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats. The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections nationwide. According to the EC's announcement, Andhra Pradesh will hold elections for its 25 Lok Sabha constituencies on May 13th. The coastal state's elections will take place in just one phase.

A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

