NTPC to begin commercial operations of 2nd unit of North Karanpura power project

NTPC on Monday said it will start commercial operations of second unit of its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project on March 20. Unit 2 660 MW of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project 3x660 MW is declared on commercial operation with effect from 0000 hours of 20.03.2024, NTPC said in an exchange filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 11:56 IST
NTPC to begin commercial operations of 2nd unit of North Karanpura power project
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC on Monday said it will start commercial operations of the second unit of its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project on March 20. NTPC's North Karanpura Super Thermal Power (STPP) project is a coal-based power plant located in the Chatra district of Jharkhand. ''Unit 2 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3x660 MW) is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 20.03.2024,'' NTPC said in an exchange filing. With this, the standalone and group commercial capacity of NTPC will become 59,298 MW and 75,418 MW, respectively.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company.

