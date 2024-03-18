BJP says CM Siddaramaiah responsible for altercation over playing devotional songs during Azaan

BJP Karnataka Chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa on Monday criticised the state government after an altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper last evening in Bengaluru for allegedly playing devotional songs during Azaan and alleged that the incident was a result of Congress' appeasement politics. "Following incidents such as the chanting of "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in Vidhan Soudha and a bomb explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe now a Hindu shopkeeper in Bengaluru was viciously assaulted for playing the Hanuman Chalisa. The appeasement policies of the @INCKarnataka the administration is pushing Karnataka into a radical state with an absolute breakdown of law and order," the BJP leader posted on X.

Yediyurappa blamed Chief Minister Siddarmaiah for this incident and urged the city police to arrest the anti-social elements. "I hold CM @siddaramaiah & his govt accountable for this attack on Hindus & Hindu establishments. His appeasement politics has encouraged barbarians to run a rampage in the state I strongly urge @CPBlr to act on this & arrest the anti-social elements immediately without bowing down to the pressure of @INCKarnataka," Yediyurappa posted on X.

BJP leader PC Mohan alleged that the attack on man is the grim reality of Congress's Mohabbat Ki Dukaan. "In Bengaluru, a poor Hindu man was assaulted by a Muslim mob for allegedly playing the Hanuman Chalisa. The grim reality of Congress's Mohabbat Ki Dukaan," BJP leader PC Mohan posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police said that during the 'Azaan' time, when a shopkeeper played a song loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru, an altercation occurred between a group of people and the shopkeeper. "An altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper last evening during 'Azaan' time when a shopkeeper played a song loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru. A few Muslim youths questioned him, and an argument ensued, leading to them hitting the shopkeeper," Bengaluru Police said.

The police further said that an FIR has been registered at Halasuru Gate Police Limit, and the police are working to arrest the accused. The Police said that further investigation was underway. (ANI).

