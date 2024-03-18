CERAWEEK-Global LNG demand is picking up due to low prices - Shell CEO

Left Menu

Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is picking up due to a recent fall in prices, Shell CEO Wael Sawan said on Monday at a conference in Houston. The CEO of rival TotalEnergies on Monday warned of near-term tightness in the LNG market that would not abate until 2026. LNG shipping has seen little impact from attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, Sawan said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 21:31 IST
Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is picking up due to a recent fall in prices, Shell CEO Wael Sawan said on Monday at a conference in Houston. The LNG market will be well supplied in the second half of the decade, he added. The CEO of rival TotalEnergies on Monday warned of near-term tightness in the LNG market that would not abate until 2026.

LNG shipping has seen little impact from attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, Sawan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

