CERAWEEK-Global LNG demand is picking up due to low prices - Shell CEO
Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is picking up due to a recent fall in prices, Shell CEO Wael Sawan said on Monday at a conference in Houston. The CEO of rival TotalEnergies on Monday warned of near-term tightness in the LNG market that would not abate until 2026. LNG shipping has seen little impact from attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, Sawan said.
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 21:31 IST
LNG shipping has seen little impact from attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, Sawan said.
