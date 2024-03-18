Left Menu

El Nino set to weaken off coastal Peru next month, experts say

The El Nino weather phenomenon is on track to weaken off coastal Peru next month, though strong rains could still follow, experts said on Monday. ENFEN, the Peruvian commission charged with studying the cyclical weather pattern that warms the Pacific Ocean, said in a report on Friday that the coastal phenomenon, mainly felt along the coasts of Ecuador and northern Peru, could continue to moderate this month and weaken in April.

ENFEN, the Peruvian commission charged with studying the cyclical weather pattern that warms the Pacific Ocean, said in a report on Friday that the coastal phenomenon, mainly felt along the coasts of Ecuador and northern Peru, could continue to moderate this month and weaken in April. Nonetheless, ENFEN maintained its alert for El Nino, since it could still bring intense rains to parts of the coast and alter marine ecosystems.

"Maintaining the alert means that the sea is still warm," biologist Carlos Bocanegra told local TV. "If the sea is still warm, this means El Nino is still underway and the climate threat, including the threat of rains, cannot be ruled out." Abraham Levy, co-founder of climate research service Ambiand, said on social media platform X that El Nino was already weakening.

"There will be hot days, like today and tomorrow, due to northerly coastal winds, but the ocean's cooling will continue its course," he said. Slammed by adverse weather, the output of Peru's agricultural sector may have last year registered its steepest decline since 1992, according to the South American country's central bank, which has repeatedly warned of the impact on the economy.

Across the continent in Argentina, farmers have benefited from plentiful rainfall from El Nino after a devastating drought last season, but a grains exchange warned of a likely return of La Nina, a sister phenomenon which cools the Pacific Ocean.

