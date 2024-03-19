Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli; searches underway

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday morning, a senior police official said. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gadchiroli, Nilotpal said that during an early morning search operation in the Kolamarka mountains, located 5 km southeast of SPS Repanpalli, the security teams were met with indiscriminate firing from Naxals.

"A credible intelligence was received on Monday afternoon that some members of Telangana State Committee have crossed Pranhita river from Telangana into Gadchiroli with an aim to carry out subversive activities during the Model Code of Conduct period of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections," Gadchiroli SP said. He further said that multiple teams of C60 and CRPF QAT were dispatched from Aheri Sub Police headquarters led by Additional SP Ops Yatish Deshmukh to conduct area searches.

"One of the teams comprising of 4 C60 parties while searching today early morning in Kolamarka mountains 5 km SE of SPS Repanpalli were fired indiscriminately by Naxals, which was retaliated strongly by our C60 teams. After the firing stopped and the area was searched, 4 male naxal dead bodies have been recovered," Gadchiroli SP added. The recovered items included an AK47, a Carbine, two country-made pistols, Naxal literature and personal belongings.

According to Gadchiroli SP, among the deceased were high-ranking Naxal leaders, including DVCM Vargeesh, Secretary of Mangi Indravelli Area Committee, and DVCM Magtu, Secretary of Sirpur Chennur Area Committee. The operation also led to the elimination of Platoon Members Kursang Raju and Kudimetta Venkatesh, all of whom carried a combined cash reward of 36 Lakhs as declared by the Maharashtra government, SP said.

Further search and anti-naxal operations are underway in the area. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)