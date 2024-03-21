Delhi: International gang dealing in stolen mobile phones busted, five including 2 from Nepal arrested

The Crime Branch of Delhi police has busted an international gang that allegedly indulged in the sale and purchase of stolen mobile phones in the Delhi-NCR area and arrested five persons from the national capital, police said. The accused have been identified as Paras Joshi (34) belonging from Champawat, Uttarakhand, Indra Bahadur (36) and Man Singh (53) of Nepal while Ravindra Madan (56) and Satish (36) from Delhi.

With their arrest total of 473 stolen/snatched mobile phones and two cars used in transportation of these stolen mobile phones have been recovered. With the arrest of these persons, 91 cases of robbery/theft/snatching registered in Delhi/NCR have been worked out so far, the police said in a release. A team from the Crime Branch was working to unearth the complete gang members involved in the sale purchase of stolen/snatched from Delhi and NCR for the last one year. During the investigation, it was revealed that these persons used to send these mobile phones to Nepal by using their private cars. It was revealed that these persons used to carry these stolen mobile phones to Nepal through Indo Nepal Border in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the release said.

"Earlier some of the gang members had already been arrested by this team and several cases were registered under different heads viz., robbery, theft and snatching. To bust the gang criminal intelligence was mounted on suspects and it was revealed that Paras Joshi used to visit Delhi from his native place in Uttarakhand and returned to on the same day. Besides this, it came to notice that workers of Umesh, the main receiver based in Nepal, namely Inder Bahadur and Ravindra Madan were also found in contact with each other and through criminal intelligence, it was verified that Ravindra Madan went near Indo Nepal Border on two occasions and he had returned to Delhi along with Main receiver Umesh of Nepal," the release said. The team further noticed that Inder Bahadur used to come from Indo Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh/Bihar and used to stay in a hotel in Delhi for 1-2 days. The team had been chasing all of them for the last three months and conducted raids in Delhi, NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. After regular surveillance, they noticed that accused Paras Joshi, Inder Bahadur and Ravindra Madan used two cars for transportation of stolen mobile phones from Delhi to Nepal.

On March 2, 2024, specific information was received that Paras Joshi along with his associates were coming to Delhi to collect the mobile phones in Delhi. "The accused Paras Joshi alongwith one of his associates stopped his car outside a Hotel. It was seen that Inder came out of the Hotel with a heavy bag and handed over the same to Paras and his associate. After suspicion, they fled from the spot along with their car. They were intercepted by the team opposite Lady Harding Hospital. On cursory search of the bag, a total of 120 mobile phones were recovered. On enquiry, both stated that Inder had handed over this bag to them and further stated that Inder had asked them to collect more mobile phones from his hotel room. Immediately, the other members of the team followed the movement of the Inder Bahadur and after half an hour, he came outside the hotel, where he was intercepted by the team, carrying two bags. On a cursory search of the bags, 168 mobile phones were recovered," police further said in the press release.

On enquiry, Inder Bahadur stated that he could get more mobile phones recovered from the possession of his associate Ravinder Madan. At his instance, raid was conducted at the house of accused Ravinder Madan, a bag and a carton, which were kept inside his car were recovered, wherein a total of 160 mobile phones were recovered. On enquiry, Ravinder Madan stated that a person named Satish Kumar had handed over these mobile phones to him on the directions of Umesh (Main receiver of mobile phones in Nepal). Thereafter, raid was conducted at the hideouts of accused Satish Kumar and 25 more stolen mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

All the accused persons have been arrested under sections 41.1D/102 CrPC and cars used in the transportation of these stolen mobile phones have also been taken into police possession. (ANI)

