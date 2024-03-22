Sixteen US states sue federal government over ban on LNG permit
- Country:
- United States
Sixteen U.S. states, including Texas, have filed a lawsuit to challenge the federal government's ban on approving applications to export liquefied natural gas, the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Thursday.
The lawsuit argues the federal government lacks the authority to broadly deny those permits. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Lake Charles, Louisiana, by a coalition of states including Texas, Louisiana and Florida that claim the U.S. Department of Energy's pause will harm the U.S. economy and undermine efforts to supply foreign allies in Europe with steady supplies of LNG as the region seeks to wean itself off piped gas from Russia.
The administration of President Joe Biden said in January that the pause will allow officials to review its process for analyzing economic and environmental impacts of projects seeking approval to export LNG to Europe and Asia where the fuel is in high demand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Russians, Belarusians to participate at Paris Olympics as neutrals, ITF confirms
US judge in Texas rules minority business agency must serve all races
China to foster new cooperation and consolidate friendship with Russia
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Russia says it is considering putting a nuclear power plant on the moon with China and more
Russia can fight on in Ukraine for at least two years, Lithuania says