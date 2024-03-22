Russian missile strikes damage power supply in Ukraine's Kharkiv
About 15 blasts were heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Friday morning, mayor Ihor Terekhov said, and Russian missile strikes appeared to be targeting the city's power supply, causing partial blackouts.
Terekhov did not report any casualties.
