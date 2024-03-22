"Democracy has been shattered today": AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Launching an attack on the Centre, over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the enforcement directorate, AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that it is a desperate move by the BJP to silence the opposition's voice ahead of the elections. "They did not have any questions for the Delhi CM. Because elections are around the corner, the BJP is scared, it is nervous. and a strong voice of the opposition, who would question the Prime Minister, just to shut that voice, the Chief Minister of Delhi has been arrested," AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj stated that the BJP stands exposed in the electoral bonds case, in order to bury that and divert the attention of the people, the Delhi Chief minister has been arrested. "I stand with Kejriwal was trending all across the country. I thank all opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, MK Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav for the love they have shown for Kejriwal ji. What is being done with Kejriwal is injustice. It is an attempt to finish a political party," Bharadwaj said.

He further asserted that the legal team is working on the next course of action. The AAP leader further accused the BJP of exercising 'dictatorship' in the country.

"Our party office has been converted into a cantonment, the ITO metro station has been shut. The dictatorship has reached to the level that eve the Model code of conduct is being controlled by the ruling party. Is there a Model Code of Conduct imposed? What is the Election Commission doing?" Bharadwaj said. "The party which is itself extorting money through electoral bonds, has sent an honest Chief Minister to the jail. The democracy has been shattered today," he added.

Notably, several opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Those who are themselves imprisoned in the fear of defeat, what will 'they' do by imprisoning someone else? BJP knows that it will not come to power again, due to this fear, it wants to remove the opposition leaders from the public by any means at the time of elections, arrest is just an excuse," SP leader Akhilesh Yadav wrote in a post on X.

Slamming the arrest of the AAP supremo, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post on X, wrote, "A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy. While capturing all the institutions including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the account of the main opposition party was not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected Chief Ministers has also become a common thing. INDIA will give a befitting reply to this". The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Thursday night, in which two senior AAP leaders are already in judicial custody.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

