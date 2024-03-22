"Action will be taken as per law": Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Kejriwal's arrest

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said that action will be taken as per law against those who are involved in corruption while referring to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case. "The law is taking its own course. Action will be taken as per law against those who are involved in corruption," he told reporters in Alwar, Rajasthan, on Friday.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari claimed that the people of Delhi are distributing sweets, saying that the one who "looted" their funds has been arrested, while his colleague Shehzad attacked the Aam Admi Party, saying Arvind Kejriwal will be playing the "victim card." The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Thursday night, in which two senior AAP leaders are already in judicial custody.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022. Reacting to Kejriwal's arrest, Tiwari said, "What goes around comes back. Arvind Kejriwal ji has looted the funds of Delhi. The innocent people of Delhi who have been demanding clean water...At last, he was cursed as a consequence of other people's sufferings .... They Delhi government) had promised to give homes to the poor and dwellers of Jhuggis. But (he) started to make his own Raj Mahal. It (Arvind Kejriwal's arrest) was certain.".

"We believe any accused would be held in case he committed wrong. Today, the public in Delhi is very happy and are distributing sweets on every street. The one who looted them, has been arrested," the BJP leader claimed. On Congress, expressing solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "An accused will stand behind another accused. People in the streets and comments on social media are suggesting it is okay (Arvind Kejriwal's arrest)."

BJP leader Shehzad Poonwalla said, "... AAP leaders are saying that Arvind Kejriwal is not a human, but an ideology... The ideology is that he will be corrupt and when the court takes action, he will call it an atrocity... And play the victim card... I want to ask them, Is the court finishing democracy? ... The SC rejected Manish Sisodia's bail. The SC said that there is a money trail of Rs 338 crore. Sanjay Singh's bail was rejected by the HC. If your teammates have been in jail for more than a year now, has the BJP done it or have the courts done it?" Arvind Kejriwal's arrest came days after ED arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS), the leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. (ANI)

