Ukraine says Russian strike hit Ukraine's largest dam, but there is no risk of a breach

Ukraine's state hydropower company said on Friday a Russian strike hit Ukraine's largest dam, the DniproHES in Zaporizhzhia, but that there was no risk of a breach.

"There is currently a fire at the station. Emergency services and energy workers are working on the spot, dealing with the consequences of numerous airstrikes," the utility said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)