"BJP is afraid of total failure in this election," says DMK's Elangovan on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

TKS Elangovan, spokesperson for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stating that the BJP is afraid of setback in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. "BJP is afraid of total failure in this election. They have understood that people's mindset is against them, so they want to put pressure on the opposition by these activities. People have understood what the BJP is and they will not vote for them," Elangovan said.

On Thursday night, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in which two senior AAP leaders are already in judicial custody. As the Delhi High Court allowed CBI appeal against the acquittal of A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum case, Elangovan highlighted the clarity of the trial court's judgment and expressed faith in the judiciary, stating "The judgement by the trial court is very clear. These people were silent for the past 6 years; the appeal was made long back. Since we are the opposition camp, the government could have taken it up, but they have no grounds to take it up. The Court will definitely be reasonable and deliver a proper judgement, hence we are not bothered about it."

MDMK MP Vaiko echoed similar sentiments, alleging that the BJP's actions stem from their electoral defeat in Delhi. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) which was given the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till March 28 by the Rouse Avenue Court, has alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged excise policy scam.Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent CM Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28 in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

