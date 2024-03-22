Left Menu

Sandeshkhali: Sheikh Shahjahan sent on six-day police custody by Kolkata court

"The CBI had prayed for six-day police custody of Sheikh Shahjahan, Sukumar Sardar and Mehbul Molla in case no. 8 of Nazat Police Station. The learned court allowed it...," Raja Bhaumik, the lawyer representing Sheikh Shahjahan and other accused in the Sandeshkhali ED assault case told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:47 IST
Sandeshkhali: Sheikh Shahjahan sent on six-day police custody by Kolkata court
Sheikh Shahjahan produced before Kolkata court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan was sent to six-day police custody by a court in Kolkata in the Sandeshkhali Enforcement Directorate (ED) assault case. "The CBI had prayed for six-day police custody of Sheikh Shahjahan, Sukumar Sardar and Mehbul Molla in case no. 8 of Nazat Police Station. The learned court allowed it...," Raja Bhaumik, the lawyer representing Sheikh Shahjahan and other accused in the Sandeshkhali ED assault case told ANI.

Sharing details of the court proceedings, Bhaumik said that they had filed bail petition on medical grounds. "...We have filed bail prayer on medical grounds (for a few of the accused) and we showed the medical documents, the Court heard our argument and gave the order. We are yet to go through the order," Bhaumik shared.

Bhaumik also shared that Shahjahan has a spine problem but his medical records were confiscated by the ED officials when they raided his place. "Sheikh Shahjahan has also some medical issues. He has a spine problem. We filed a petition in this regard. The medical document is in his house that has been sealed by the CBI," Bhaumik said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday produced Shahjahan and other accused in the Sandeshkhali ED assault case before a court in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Shahjahan's brother, Sheikh Alamgir and other accused were produced in Basirhat Court on Friday.

Alamgir who was arrested by the CBI for alleged involvement in orchestrating the January 5 attack on officials of the Enforcement Directorate, was sent to five days' custody of the central agency, his advocate said on Sunday. The CBI on Saturday arrested Alamgir and two others for allegedly spearheading an attack on the visiting ED team on January 5.

Earlier, on the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Kolkata Police handed custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI. Issuing a contempt notice to the CID, the high court ruled on Wednesday that the case pertaining to the attack on ED officials be handed over to the CBI along with the custody of the prime accused, Shahjahan.

The court further observed that state police played 'hide and seek' in the matter. "The accused is a political influencer. The investigation should be handed over to the CBI and the custody of the accused by 4:15 pm today," the high court observed.

After reportedly being on the run for close to two months, the now-suspended TMC strongman was arrested by West Bengal Police on February 29. The women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets, accusing Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities.

Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024