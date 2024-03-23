Left Menu

Kejriwal arrest: Medical team leaves from ED office in Delhi

In the late hours of Friday, the medical team arrived at the ED's office to conduct a medical check-up on the Delhi Chief Minister.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 10:05 IST
Kejriwal arrest: Medical team leaves from ED office in Delhi
Visual from the ED office in Delhi. (Photo/ANI).
  • Country:
  • India

A medical team on Saturday morning left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi. In the late hours of Friday, the medical team arrived at the ED's office to conduct a medical check-up on the Delhi Chief Minister.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi expressed concern about the Delhi Chief Minister's safety and security on Friday. "For the first time in the country, a sitting Chief Minister has been arrested. Arvind Kejriwal has Z+ security cover. Now he is in the custody of the ED of the Central Government. We are concerned about his safety and security," Atishi posted on X on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent CM Kejriwal to ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam for seven days i.e., till March 28. A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his residence, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency's headquarters later. AAP workers and leaders rallied behind Kejriwal following his arrest, while leaders of the INDIA bloc also extended their support for the AAP leader. BJP leaders extended their support to the ED's actions against the Delhi Chief Minister, emphasising that "truth had to prevail."

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. "ED was asking for a 10-day remand. They said that to trace the money trail, a custodial investigation is necessary. Considering all aspects, the judge gave a 6-day custodial remand. He will be presented here again on 28 March. ED argued that the money used for the Goa elections was ill-gotten. They said they have statements of some witnesses which prove this fact." Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer Madan Lal told reporters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

