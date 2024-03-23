UP: Revellers immerse in Holi celebrations at Assi Ghat in Varanasi

Devotees and revellers gathered in numbers at the famous Assi Ghat in Varanasi to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi. People were seen dancing to Holi songs on Saturday while dousing each other in coloured powder and petals.

A festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, Holi will be marked on March 25. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika. Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.

Some of the country's oldest and most popular prilgrimage sites such as Vrindavan, Mathura, and Barsana draw revellers on this day, smearig themselves with the colours of Holi. The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

Braj Ki Holi is one of the most vibrant of all Holi celebrations in the country. The Braj Ki Holi traditions take a cue from Lord Krishna and Radha's life, and the celebrations at Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul are dedicated to Krishna Kanhaniya, who are believed to have spent his childhood in these regions.

The 10-day Braj Ki Holi includes Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan (on March 20), Chhadi Mar Holi in Gokul (on March 21), Widow's Holi at Radha Gopinath Temple, Vrindavan (on March 23), Holi of Flowers at Banke Bihari Temple (on March 24), Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan (on March 25), and Huranga Holi in Baldev at Dauji Temple (on March 26). (ANI)

