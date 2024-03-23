Left Menu

CBI conduct raids at Mahua Moitra's residence in connection with cash for query case

This comes after Lokpal on Tuesday ordered the CBI to investigate all aspects of the allegations made against Trinamool Congress leader and former MP Mahua Moitra in the 'cash for query' case.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 10:47 IST
TMC leader Mahua Moitra. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's residences and other places in Kolkata in connection with an alleged cash-for-query case. This comes after Lokpal on Tuesday ordered the CBI to investigate all aspects of the allegations made against Trinamool Congress leader and former MP Mahua Moitra in the 'cash for query' case.

The Lokpal on March 15 had asked the CBI to probe the allegations under Section 20(3)(a) and submit a report within six months. The CBI had also been asked to file periodical reports regarding the status of the investigation every month.

"After careful evaluation and consideration of the entire material on record, there remains no doubt regarding the fact that the allegations leveled against the Respondent Public Servant (RPS), most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her. Therefore, in our considered opinion, a deeper probe is required to establish the truth," Lokpal said in its order. The CBI had earlier conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra on the reference from the Lokpal.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year after the House adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of allegations against her in the Cash for Query case. The former MP has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she raised questions about the deals of the Adani Group. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had filed a complaint against her to Lok Sabha Speaker alleging that she accepted "cash and gifts" from dubai based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to "ask questions in Parliament".

Earlier this month, Delhi HC dismissed Mahua Moitra's plea seeking to restrain Nishikant Dubey, Jai Dehadrai from making allegations in the cash-for-query case. (ANI)

