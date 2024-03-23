Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at dry fruit company in Ghaziabad; no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a dry fruit company situated in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday. No loss of life has been reported.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 16:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a dry fruit company situated in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday. No loss of life has been reported. Fire Station Tronica City received information about the fire incident and sent five engines on the spot.

After 2 hours of efforts, the fire was extinguished and cooled down. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained at the time of filing this report.

More details on the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

