Left Menu

Nomination Process Opens for 6th Phase of India's Parliamentary Elections

The list of candidates will be published on May 9, he added.In a separate event, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab flagged off a tram to promote voter awareness.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:22 IST
Nomination Process Opens for 6th Phase of India's Parliamentary Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The nomination process for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25, including six constituencies from West Bengal, commenced on Monday, an official said.

Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram (ST), Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur (SC) will vote in this phase, the official added.

The deadline for applications is May 4, with nominations closing on May 6, followed by scrutiny on May 7, the official said. The list of candidates will be published on May 9, he added.

In a separate event, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab flagged off a tram to promote voter awareness. State transport secretary Saumitra Mohan and Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal were also present at the ceremony held at Esplanade tram depot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024