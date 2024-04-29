Nomination Process Opens for 6th Phase of India's Parliamentary Elections

The nomination process for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25, including six constituencies from West Bengal, commenced on Monday, an official said.

Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram (ST), Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur (SC) will vote in this phase, the official added.

The deadline for applications is May 4, with nominations closing on May 6, followed by scrutiny on May 7, the official said. The list of candidates will be published on May 9, he added.

In a separate event, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab flagged off a tram to promote voter awareness. State transport secretary Saumitra Mohan and Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal were also present at the ceremony held at Esplanade tram depot.

