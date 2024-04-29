AAP's Gopal Rai Embarks on Electoral Mission in Gujarat
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai will embark on a two-day tour of Gujarat to campaign for AAP candidates in the state.During his two-day tour beginning Tuesday, he will hold roadshows, jan sabhas and interactions with party workers. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar.Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, AAP has fielded candidates in Bharuch and Bhavnagar as part of the INDIA bloc.
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai will embark on a two-day tour of Gujarat to campaign for AAP candidates in the state.
During his two-day tour beginning Tuesday, he will hold roadshows, 'jan sabhas' and interactions with party workers. ''He will be in Gujarat to campaign for the party,'' an AAP functionary said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will also campaign for the party in the AAP supremo's absence. She is among the AAP's list of 40 star campaigners for the state. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar.
Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, AAP has fielded candidates in Bharuch and Bhavnagar as part of the INDIA bloc. Its ally Congress is contesting 23 seats.
The Congress candidate for the Surat Lok Sabha seat withdrew his nomination. The BJP's nominee has been declared the MP from the seat.
The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar. Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7.
