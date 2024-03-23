Telangana: DCA seizes drugs worth Rs 2.33 cr in Sangareddy, Ranga Reddy districts, 2 held

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) in Telangana seized drugs worth Rs 2.33 crore along with the arrest of two persons during raids in illegal manufacturing units across Sangareddy and Ranga Reddy districts, officials said on Saturday. According to an official statement, the raids were carried out jointly by the Telangana DCA and the Prohibition and Excise Department on Friday and Saturday, following a major bust of an illicit drug manufacturing unit, other manufacturing sites of the drugs '3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC)' and psychotropic substances 'Alpha-PiHP'.

Prohibition and Excise Department officers arrested Peddolla Sreenivas, Managing Partner of Medchem Labs and KV Rajagopal, Production Manager of Vanamali Organics Pvt. Ltd., during the raids, the officials said. Cases have been registered under Section 8(c) r/w 22(c) of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), they added.

As per the release, during the joint operation, officials seized around 2.850 kg of Alpha-PiHP worth Rs 1.19 crores from Medchem Labs in Sangareddy and around 11.5 kg of 3-MMC worth Rs 1.14 crores from Vanamali Organics Pvt. Ltd. in Ranga Reddy. Stocks totaling Rs 2.33 crore were seized during the joint operation, the release mentioned.

"As part of the joint operation carried out by the Drugs Control Administration, Government of Telangana, along with the Prohibition and Excise Department, Government of Telangana, regarding the manufacturing of illicit drugs, the special teams conducted surprise raids at Medchem Labs, located at IDA Bollaram, Bollaram Village, Jinnaram Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana State, India and at Vanamali Organics Pvt Ltd., located at IDA Mankhal, Maheshwaram Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana State, India," the release said. "During the raids carried out on March 22 and 23, 2024, officials detected manufacturing of illicit drugs at the two sites under certain code names," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)