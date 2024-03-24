Left Menu

Berger to produce sustainable paint stabilisers with tech from RK Mission college

One way of producing green ammonia is by using hydrogen from water electrolysis and nitrogen separated from the air.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 21:36 IST
Berger to produce sustainable paint stabilisers with tech from RK Mission college
Representaive image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Berger Paints Ltd announced on Sunday that it will produce a stabilising agent for its paints using technology from a college run by the Ramakrishna Mission at Belur in West Bengal's Howrah district.

The company has signed a technology transfer agreement to explore pilot-scale and subsequent industrial-scale production of green ammonia by an electrocatalytic method without using green hydrogen.

''Currently, we procure stabilisers from external sources. But this technology of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, which has proven lab outcomes, is far more environmentally friendly and will also provide us with a cost advantage,'' Berger Paints MD & CEO Abhijit Roy told PTI.

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira is a residential autonomous degree college in Belur. This has nothing to do with green hydrogen production, he said.

Green ammonia production involves a process of making ammonia that is renewable and carbon-free. One way of producing green ammonia is by using hydrogen from water electrolysis and nitrogen separated from the air.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024