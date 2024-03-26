"We believe in his way": BJP's central Chennai candidate Vinoj P Selvam lauds PM Modi

After being fielded from the central Chennai constituency, BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam said that we believe in the way Prime Minister Naredra Modi works and that we will serve the people according to their wishes. "The first promise I make is that the people will see me after the elections also...I'm going to be the MP who's going to work for the people. We are from PM Narendra Modi's organization, from his party. We believe in his way of working and we're here to serve the people and we are sure to be the change that the people want to see." said BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam.

BJP alliance candidate and former AIADMK leader and ex Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS), filed his nomination from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat on Monday. Panneerselvam handed over his nomination to Ramanathapuram District Collector P Vishnuchandran. Speaking to the media, he said, "I am contesting in Ramanathapuram constituency on behalf of AIADMK Volunteer Rights Rescue Committee, I will strive to bring back all the projects that were lost in this constituency and not only that, I will take forward the problem of rescue of fishermen who are suffering daily in the coastal area. I told this to PM Modi, who will take office as Prime Minister for the third time."

He further said that he will bring welfare schemes for the people of this constituencyOPS is in alliance with the BJP and is contesting the seat as an independent after losing a case in Madras High Court for retaining the flag and letterhead of the AIADMK. Meanwhile, former Telangana and Puducherry Governor and BJP candidate from South Chennai Tamilisai Soundararajan filed her candidature for the Lok Sabha elections and said that she resigned from the governor's post because she wanted to "work directly for the people of the state."

"The people want PM Modi to be Prime Minister again. South Chennai is a constituency with very responsible people and they're longing for a good parliamentarian. The present MP is not very approachable. I will be very approachable. When I was in a constitutional post, I also used to interact with people. I resigned from the governor's post because I want to work directly for the people," Soundararajan told ANI on Monday. Karti Chidambaram, son of veteran Congress Leader P Chidambaram, also filed his nomination from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat here on Monday.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19. In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state. In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 percent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 percent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

