Left Menu

Bharti Hexacom sets IPO price band at Rs 542-570/share

Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has announced an IPO with a price band of Rs 542 to Rs 570 per share, aiming to raise Rs 4,275 crore. The IPO will open for public subscription from April 3-5, with 15% stake by Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. The company offers services in Rajasthan and the North East.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 11:07 IST
Bharti Hexacom sets IPO price band at Rs 542-570/share
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel's arm Bharti Hexacom on Tuesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 542 to Rs 570 per share for its Rs 4,275-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale of the telecom operator's arm will be open for public subscription during April 3-5, and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on April 2, the company said in a public notice.

This will mark the first public offering in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The company's IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 7.5 crore equity shares, indicating a 15 per cent stake by Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, with no fresh issue component.

Since it is an offer-for-sale or OFS, Bharti Hexacom will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

At present, promoter Bharti Airtel holds 70 per cent stake and the remaining 30 per cent stake is owned by Telecommunications Consultants India.

Bharti Hexacom provides telecommunication services in Rajasthan and the North East.

At the upper-end of the price band, the IPO size will be Rs 4,275 crore. About 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Bharti Hexacom, which filed its preliminary IPO papers with Sebi on January 20, obtained its nod on March 11, to float the maiden public issue.

SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers of the public issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024