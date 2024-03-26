Public services not affected following Kejriwal's arrest: Delhi govt dispel rumours

Amid continued Aam Admi Party protests, Delhi Govt's Secretary of Planning Department, Niharika Rai, said on Tuesday that public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies are "not affected" following reports that after the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal such services will be "stopped." The official also said that people should not be misled by any fear-mongering or malicious disinformation in this regard.

"Public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies are not affected by the arrest of the CM. All public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies currently given by the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall continue uninterrupted. People should not be misled by any fear-mongering and malicious disinformation in this regard," says a press note issued by Delhi Govt's Secretary of Planning Department, Niharika Rai, on Tuesday. She also appealed to the citizens of Delhi to stay away from any rumour mongers who would try to take advantage of any situation arising from the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that despite being in the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Arvind Kejriwal issued a second order on Tuesday instructing Health Minister Bharadwaj to address health issues in the national capital. At a press conference, the AAP leader said, "Despite being in ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal is worried about the health of the people of Delhi. He is worried that because he is jailed, the people of Delhi should not suffer because of it".

"The CM has received information that people are facing difficulties in the tests carried out at the Mohalla clinics. He has issued me a direction in this regard. In his direction, he said that free medicines are not available in some of the Delhi hospitals and mohalla clinics. Besides, free tests are also not being conducted in some of them. He has directed me to solve these issues," he added. The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

Arvind Kejriwal was on March 22, remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days, i.e., till March 28. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, last year the ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member. (ANI)

