Security forces recover arms, ammunition in Manipur
According to the officials, the hideout was destroyed during the search operation.
Security forces have recovered huge arms and ammunition in Manipur's Bishnupur district, officials said on Tuesday. According to the officials, the Manipur Police, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, launched a joint search operation on Sunday and recovered one 7.65 mm pistol, 10 grenades, one Kenwood radio set, and one medical kit from an underground hideout.
"Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of Oinam in Bishnupur district of Manipur, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint search operation on March 24, 2024, and recovered one 7.65 mm pistol, 10 grenades, one Kenwood radio set, and one medical kit in an underground hideout," the officials said. The hideout was destroyed during the search operation, they added. (ANI)
