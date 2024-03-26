Left Menu

GT opt to bowl against CSK

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 20:10 IST
GT opt to bowl against CSK
Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

CSK made one change, bringing in Matheesha Pathirana for Maheesh Theekshana, while GT remained unchanged.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma and Spencer Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

