GT opt to bowl against CSK

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

CSK made one change, bringing in Matheesha Pathirana for Maheesh Theekshana, while GT remained unchanged.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma and Spencer Johnson.

