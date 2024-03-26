"This is attack on democracy," says Congress leader Harish Rawat on Kejriwal's arrest

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Congress leader Harish Rawat criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday for the arrest of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, saying that it's an attack on democracy. "This is an attack on democracy. They (BJP) don't want this parliament, they don't want this system, and they don't want this election process to happen," Harish Rawat said.

He accused the BJP of attempting to emulate the tactics of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "They want to take the path of Putin," Harish Rawat said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case. The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case. Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the ED.

The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they allegedly paid kickbacks to the party. Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court, praying for a direction to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from issuing orders while in police custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Plea also seeks direction not to provide a typist, computer printer, etc. to Arvind Kejriwal while he is in the police custody of ED. Also, to direct the ED to register a complaint, investigate and prosecute Arvind Kejriwal as to how the directions or order issued by him while in police custody reached the possession of Delhi Minister Atishi. There is a likelihood that the order issued by Kejriwal in the capacity of Chief Minister of the NCT of Delhi may influence a fair and proper investigation. A fair and proper investigation is always conducive to the ends of justice and to establishing the rule of law.

The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, through Advocates Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh and Mahesh Kumar, further stated that Arvind Kejriwal, while issuing directions and orders in custody, is breaching his oath of secrecy administered to him under the Third Schedule of the Constitution of India. (ANI)

