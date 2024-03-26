Left Menu

Wild tusker tramples a timber worker to death

26-03-2024
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay
A timber worker in a village in Chikkamagaluru died after being trampled upon by a wild elephant on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Varthegundi village in Tarikere taluk of the district.

Akbar (35) spotted the wild elephant in his farm. While he was trying to drive it away, the pachyderm attacked him and trampled him to death.

Following the incident, angry villagers staged a demonstration against the forest officials.

