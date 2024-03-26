Left Menu

NCP (SCP) leader Clyde Crasto expresses concern over delay in announcement of candidate from Baramati

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Clyde Crasto expressed concern over the delay in announcing Baramati candidate for the Lok Sabha election, stating that if NCP chief Ajit Pawar was confident about the seat, he should have announced the candidate from Baramati.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:06 IST
Clyde Crasto, the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) spokesperson (Photo/ANI_. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Clyde Crasto expressed concern over the delay in announcing Baramati candidate for the Lok Sabha election, stating that if NCP chief Ajit Pawar was confident about the seat, he should have announced the candidate from Baramati. On the issue of Ajit Pawar's announcement for Baramati seat, he suggested that the delay in announcing candidate could be attributed to diminishing confidence.

"We are also hearing that Ajit Pawar ji has announced some seats, but not all seats have been announced, so there seems to be some confusion and hesitation in the Mahayuti; consultations are not going well. Somewhere, there is also trouble on those seats, and there is a dispute going on. And if they were so confident, they would have announced the seat for Baramati as well. Somewhere, that confidence is diminishing," Clyde Crasto said. Emphasizing Supriya Sule's leadership in Baramati, Clyde Crasto stated, "In Baramati, our leader, Supriya Sule, after seeing her work, everyone knows that we will win the seat. It's true that they are talking about Baramati's seat under pressure from the BJP, but as far as we and the people here understand, there is only one leader of Baramati, and that is Supriya Sule. So not announcing this shows that somewhere they are worried or under pressure that maybe they won't win, so why take a chance in Baramati. We have no fear; we are ready because we have worked for Baramati and the people there will vote for us."

Regarding the MVA's seat-sharing process, Crasto assured that announcements would be made soon following discussions within the party's parliamentary meeting. "We will be announcing seats soon. Tomorrow morning we have a party's parliamentary meeting. After that, there will be certain discussions, and soon we will announce the list of constituents and which candidates there are . Mahayuti is ready to announce," Clyde Crasto said.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases this time, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

