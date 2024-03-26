Karnataka: BMTC bus conductor 'suspended' for assaulting woman passenger

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday suspended a bus conductor after a video of him assaulting a woman passenger went viral on social media, drawing flak from netizens. The incident happened at 10 am today, when a female passenger from another state was travelling from Bilekalli to Shivajinagar. The said passenger and the conductor of the vehicle had a verbal altercation regarding receiving/issuing the ticket, during which the conductor hit the female passenger.

In this regard, the lady passenger has filed a complaint at the Siddapur police station. While the BMTC, in an official release stated that the conductor has been 'suspended'.

"Based on the said social media news, disciplinary action has been reserved against Mr. Honnappa Nagappa Agasar, Conductor, with immediate effect 'suspended," the BMTC stated in an official release. "Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation is giving high priority to the safety of women passengers. The corporation has taken measures like separate seating for women in buses, separate doors, installation of panic button, CCTV, installation of information boards, women's rest room at major bus stations, helpline. Necessary steps are taken to ensure that women passengers feel safe travelling in company buses," the release stated.

"Gender Sensitization training is being given to all 27,000 driving staff in order to make the women passengers feel safe and comfortable. Our corporation has given priority to the safety of women, and strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty of any kind of violence, rude behaviour and untoward incidents against women passengers," it added. (ANI)

