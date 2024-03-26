Congress appoints V Shankar, Manoj Chauhan as Andhra Pradesh's election observers

The Congress appointed V Shankar and Manoj Chauhan as the party's election observers in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, an official statement said. According to the statement, "Honourable Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of V Shankar and Manoj Chauhan, party functionaries, as AlCC Election Observers to Andhra Pracesh with an immediate act."

Andhra Pradesh will hold elections for its 25 constituencies on May 13, 2024, in just one phase. There are 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will commence in seven phases starting April 19. Various parties have declared their initial lists for the elections, which will conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to secure only 52 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 282 seats, while the INC secured only 44 seats. (ANI)

