Left Menu

Congress appoints V Shankar, Manoj Chauhan as Andhra Pradesh's election observers

The Congress appointed V Shankar and Manoj Chauhan as the party's election observers in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 22:58 IST
Congress appoints V Shankar, Manoj Chauhan as Andhra Pradesh's election observers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress appointed V Shankar and Manoj Chauhan as the party's election observers in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, an official statement said. According to the statement, "Honourable Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of V Shankar and Manoj Chauhan, party functionaries, as AlCC Election Observers to Andhra Pracesh with an immediate act."

Andhra Pradesh will hold elections for its 25 constituencies on May 13, 2024, in just one phase. There are 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will commence in seven phases starting April 19. Various parties have declared their initial lists for the elections, which will conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to secure only 52 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 282 seats, while the INC secured only 44 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024