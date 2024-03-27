"Here to take forward Modi ki Guarantee": BJP candidate Bhupender Yadav on candidature from Alwar seat

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhupender Yadav thanked the BJP's top leadership for fielding him from the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency and said that he will take forward the Prime Minister's 'Modi ki Guarantee'. Speaking to ANI on his nomination, Bhupender Yadav said, "The top leadership of the party (BJP) nominated me from Alwar. I am here to take forward the 'Modi Ki Guarantee'."

"The 'Modi Ki Guarantee' means we will bring all the schemes and projects for development. We can witness a new kind of enthusiasm in people. The developmental work done under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is bringing positivity to people," said Bhupender Yadav. Earlier on Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the state's development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging voters to reflect on India's pre-2014 era characterised by corruption, appeasement-based politics, and rising terrorism.

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its sixth list of three candidates from Rajasthan on Tuesday, while the Congress released its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan on Monday. In Rajasthan, the Congress party has fielded Ramchandra Choudhary from the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand, and Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara, while Prahlad Gunjal will face Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Kota constituency.

Whereas the BJP has fielded Kanhaiya Lal Meena from the Dausa constituency and Indu Devi Jatav from Karauli-Dholpur. Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in two phases. Phase 1 (April 19) will see polling on 12 seats, while the remaining 13 seats will go for polling in the second phase (April 26).

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats. (ANI)

