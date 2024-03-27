Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 lacklustre at open as energy stocks fall

The energy sector dropped 0.9% as oil prices fell for a second day after a report showed U.S. crude stockpiles increased. Bank stocks also lagged 0.8%.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 14:03 IST
UK's FTSE 100 lacklustre at open as energy stocks fall
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's FTSE 100 opened slightly lower on Wednesday, hurt by declines in energy and bank stocks but losses were limited by a jump in DS Smith shares after the paper and packaging firm confirmed it was in discussions with International Paper for a deal.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 was down 0.2% by 0823 GMT and the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 was down 0.1%. The energy sector dropped 0.9% as oil prices fell for a second day after a report showed U.S. crude stockpiles increased.

Bank stocks also lagged 0.8%. DS Smith jumped 7.7% after the firm confirmed it was in discussions with International Paper over an all-stock buyout for 5.72 billion pounds ($7.22 billion) from its U.S.-listed rival.

Also capping losses, specialized products, and service distributor Diploma soared 10.8% after the company said it will acquire Peerless Aerospace Fastener for 236 million pounds ($297.88 million). Market participants remain focussed on a key reading of the U.S. personal consumption expenditure price index (PCE), the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, which is due on Friday, when most global markets will be shut for the Good Friday holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024