"Plan to pull back troops, considering revoking AFSPA in JK" says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the central government is considering pulling back some troops from Jammu and Kashmir and leaving law and order to the police. In an interview with Jammu and Kashmir-based Gulistan News, Shah said the government will leave law and order to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"We have plans to pull back troops and leave law and order to the Jammu and Kashmir Police alone. We are strengthening the police, who are at the forefront during the encounter," Home Minister Amit Shah said. "The troops will slowly and slowly go to the barracks. Such a design has already been formed. We have made a blue print of seven years," he added.

The Home Minister also indicated that the government is considering revoking the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in parts of Kashmir. "We will definitely consider this proposal (revoke the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. The situation is being normalised. We are speedily considering this proposal," he said.

The AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas. An area or district is notified as disturbed under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces. Reacting to the announcement, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, in a message on social media platform X said, "PDP has consistently demanded the revocation of draconian AFSPA along with a gradual removal of troops. It also formulated an important part of our agenda of alliance, which was wholeheartedly agreed upon by BJP. Der aayee durust aaye".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that under the garb of Article 370, the youth were "pushed down the path of terrorism" in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is marching ahead with "peace" since its abrogation nearly five years ago. "In Jammu and Kashmir, under the garb of Article 370, which was a catalyst for separatist ideology, the youth were pushed down the path of terrorism and were misused by Pakistan," he said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. The last election for the region's legislative assembly was held in 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)