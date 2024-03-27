Left Menu

Nayara names Alessandro Des Dorides as new CEO

It also operates a 20 million tonnes a year oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat.Speaking on the new appointment, Prasad Panicker, Chairman, Nayara Energy said, Alessandros rich and diverse experience in the energy industry will guide Nayara Energy in its next phase of growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:48 IST
Nayara names Alessandro Des Dorides as new CEO
  • Country:
  • India

Nayara Energy on Wednesday named Alessandro Des Dorides, the former head of oil trading at Eni who was sacked for withholding information in illegal Iran oil trade, as the new CEO of the company.

Des Dorides shall take over from Alois Virag whose term ends on March 31, 2024, a company statement said.

In 2019, Italian oil company Eni SpA bought a shipment of oil that was purported to have come from Iraq but actually came from Iran. The act potentially breached the US sanctions and led to Des Dorides, who oversaw the deal for the cargo, being fired.

Without mentioning Des Dorides' Eni background, the Nayara statement described him as ''a seasoned oil and gas professional with over 24 years of experience in the energy industry.'' ''He possesses a deep understanding of the global energy markets, strategic planning and risk management,'' it said. ''Alessandro brings with him a wealth of experience and global exposure which will help Nayara Energy to continue its growth trajectory in the refining, retail, petrochemical and new sustainable energy businesses.

He graduated in Economics from Sapienza University of Rome and holds an MBA from SDA Bocconi.

Nayara, backed by Russia's Rosneft, is India's largest private fuel retailer, owning close to 6,600 petrol pumps in the country. It also operates a 20 million tonnes a year oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat.

Speaking on the new appointment, Prasad Panicker, Chairman, Nayara Energy said, ''Alessandro's rich and diverse experience in the energy industry will guide Nayara Energy in its next phase of growth. We are confident with Alessandro at the helm, Nayara Energy will continue to thrive and exceed expectations.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024