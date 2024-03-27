Left Menu

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP leader Topon Kumar Gogoi files nomination from Assam's Jorhat constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency (Assam) and sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, along with numerous supporters, filed his nomination papers at the Jorhat district commissioner office on Wednesday for the first phase of the parliamentary elections.

BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jorhat Parliamentary constituency (Assam) and sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, accompanied by numerous supporters, filed his nomination papers at the Jorhat district commissioner office on Wednesday for the first phase of the parliamentary elections. The Congress party has fielded its party MP, Gaurav Gogoi, from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

Before filing his nomination, the MP, along with thousands of supporters from the constituency, took out a huge rally from the Jorhat Court Field through Jorhat city. Addressing his supporters, he said, "Last time, the BJP won from this constituency. This time, the party has given me the ticket from the Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency. I will win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by two lakh votes."

The MP was accompanied by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma, Cabinet Minister Jugan Mohan, Ajanta Neog, Keshab Mahanta and several other top-level BJP leaders during the filing of nomination papers. The Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency (Assam) also consists of ten assembly segments. The constituencies are Jorhat, Titabar, Mariani, Majuli, Teok, Sivasagar, Nazira, Demow, Sonari and Mahmara.

There are a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam. Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Meanwhile, the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

