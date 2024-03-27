Left Menu

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita meets him at ED office

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal was seen leaving the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after meeting him on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 21:48 IST
Visuals from outside ED office in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal was seen leaving the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after meeting him on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing investigation, Delhi Minister Atishi expressed satisfaction with the Delhi High Court's intervention. She highlighted that the ED, after two years of investigation failed to address the questions posed by Arvind Kejriwal's legal team and the High Court, leading them to seek more time.

Atishi said, "The ED, which has been investigating for two years, had no answers to the questions of Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers and the Delhi High Court today, so they sought time from the court. Delhi High Court has also raised questions on the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal." She further said that the Delhi High Court, in its order, raised questions about the legality and validity of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

"The High Court has clearly stated this in its order. It is written that the Court is of the opinion that the present petition raises several issues of legality and validity regarding the arrest and remand of the petitioner Arvind Kejriwal. Additionally, we question whether the arrest may be politically motivated and malafide...We also welcome the fact that the Delhi High Court has given only one week to the ED to file its reply...," she added. The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case till March 28, following his arrest on March 21.

Earlier on Tuesday, March 26, Sunita Kejriwal met CM Kejriwal at the ED's office. (ANI)

