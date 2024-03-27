Left Menu

PRASA committed to protecting commuters

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:02 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals visiting its stations following a disturbing incident of a woman that was parked outside Park Station in Johannesburg.

“In light of a troubling viral video featuring a female motorist recounting a distressing experience outside Park Station while awaiting her family inside her vehicle, we urge everyone visiting our stations to park in designated areas within our station premises,” PRASA said on Wednesday.

PRASA said adequate security measures are in place to safeguard everyone visiting its stations.

The premises outside of Park Station falls under the jurisdiction of the municipality, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

The agency said these entities will be engaged further to strengthen security outside the station premises.

“We would also like to clarify that the designated parking inside Park Station, we do not make use of car guards. Additionally, we have Protection Services Personnel who wear distinct security apparel and not reflector jackets.

“Our Protection Services Personnel have been briefed to remain on high alert and take immediate action in response to any suspicious activity, following our established security protocols. Ensuring the safety and security of our passengers, employees, and patrons are of outmost importance to us,” PRASA said on Wednesday. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

