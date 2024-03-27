BJP fields Navneet Rana from Amravati, also announces 10 candidates for Andhra assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday declared two more candidates in its seventh list for Lok Sabha elections. The party also released names of ten candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, which will be held simultaneously with the general election.

The BJP has fielded Navneet Rana from Amravati in Maharashtra and Govind Karjol from Chitradurga in Karnataka. Both seats are reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Caste community. Rana was elected from Amravati in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. For the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP announced N Eswara Rao as its candidate for the Etcherla constituency.

Other candidates announced by BJP for Andhra Pradesh assembly polls are - P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Visakhapatnam North; Pangi Rajarao, Araku Valley; M Shiva Krishnam Raju, Anaparthy; Kamineni Srinivas Rao, Kaikalur; Y.S. Chowdary, Vijayawada West; Bojja Roshanna, Badvel; C Adinarayana Reddy, Jammalamadugu; PV Parthasarathi, Adoni; and Y Satya Kumar, Dharmavaram. The BJP also announced Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as its candidate for the Karnal asembly by-election.

On Tuesday, the BJP released its sixth list of three candidates. In Rajasthan, the party has fielded Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Dausa while Indu Devi Jatav has been fielded from Karauli-Dholpur.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in two phases. Phase 1 (April 19) will see polling for 12 seats, while the remaining 13 seats will go for polling in the second phase (April 26). The party has also fielded Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat. Lok Sabha elections in Manipur will be held in two phases.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while Congress won 52 seats. (ANI)

