Bartender found dead in Delhi's Rajpur Khurd Extension, suicide suspected

A 23-year-old man identified as Pankaj Singh Negi was found lying unconscious on the ground in the national capital, police said on Wednesday. A PCR call was received at the police station, Maidangarhi on March 25 at around 10 PM regarding the incident in which a person was found lying unconscious in the Rajpur Khurd extension.

The police reached the spot immediately and found an unidentified body of a person aged around 23 lying on the ground. During the inquiry, the deceased was identified as Pankaj Singh Negi, a resident of Chirag, Delhi.

Initial investigations by the police revealed that Pankaj Singh worked in a bar as a bartender at GK-2. According to the police, Negi engaged in a heated altercation with his female companion after arriving highly intoxicated to meet her. Following the argument, Negi abruptly departed, ignoring subsequent attempts at communication from his acquaintance.

On inquiry so far, the matter seems to be a suicide, said the police Further inquiries are underway to ascertain the full extent of the incident. (ANI)

