"There is a huge wave for PM Modi in Tamil Nadu": K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party's candidate from Coimbatore, K Annamalai on Wednesday said that there is a huge wave for PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu. "It is very clear there is a huge wave for PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu. We are extremely confident that on April 19, the people of Coimbatore, the people of Tamil Nadu will vote for PM Narendra Modi in an overwhelming fashion. June 4 will herald a new era where PM Modi and all the candidates working for him will win...BJP will get 60 per cent votes in Coimbatore," Annamalai told ANI.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party's candidate from Coimbatore, K Annamalai, on Wednesday attacked the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre, saying that they came to power "only to loot". He argued that the alliance government, with the party leading the alliance not having a simple majority, does not augur well for the country.

"We have seen all alliance governments. There is no use in having an alliance government in India. We should not forget how 2004 was. They (UPA) came to power only to loot," Annamalai said while addressing a public gathering here. Annamalai also exuded confidence that in the 2024 general election, the National Democratic Alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get more than 400 seats.He claimed that the development of the country will only take place if the Narendra Modi government comes to power for the third time.

"Regional parties do not understand development. Development can take place only if the Narendra Modi government comes to power for the third time," he said. He said that the 2G spectrum scam happened during the UPA government because a minister from a regional party could arm-twist a weak Prime Minister.Earlier in the day, Annamalai filed his nomination from the Coimbatore parliamentary constituency.

He also held a roadshow and offered prayers at the Arulmigu Koniamman Temple on Wednesday before filing his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.MLA Vanathi Srinivasan was also present with Annamalai. On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu BJP president participated in a meeting of Parliament Constituency Workers on behalf of the Karur District BJP under the leadership of Karur Parliamentary Constituency candidate Senthilnathan.

During the event, Annamalai slammed the present Congress Karur MP, Jothimani and said that, like the former, one should not look into the constituency three months before the election."You need an MP who can be here 365 days and do what the Prime Minister says. Good things and bad things should be present in everything. I will not give any other responsibilities to (BJP Candidate) Senthilnathan in the party. You should give him the charge of MP," he added. Highlighting issues in the constituency, the BJP leader said, "There are many problems in this constituency, like irrigation facility, farmers problems, factory problems, lack of job opportunities for youths, etc. The DMK election manifesto should be squeezed and thrown away. Everything that was mentioned in the 2021 Assembly Election manifesto has also been mentioned in the Parliamentary Election manifesto after 33 months. They have written the same promises after destroying and destroying. It is a book of lies."

A Karnataka cadre IPS officer, Annamalai, resigned from service in 2019 and joined the BJP in 2020. He was appointed BJP state president a year late.The AIADMK has chosen Singai G Ramachandran, head of the party's IT wing, as its nominee for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat. The voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats. In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

