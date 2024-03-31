10-yr-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala, bakery owner booked

A 10-year-old girl died of suspected food poisoning after consuming her birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala, her family alleged in their complaint to police on Sunday. Based on a complaint lodged by the family, police have filed an FIR in connection to the incident that took place at Aman Nagar in Patiala on March 24.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Manvi, lived with her grandparents. SHO Anaj Mandi Gurmeet Singh said that the 10-year-old girl celebrated her birthday on March 24. Her family ordered the cake through an online food delivery application.

The family members claimed that they cut the cake around 7:00 pm. They told the police that after cutting the cake, Manvi went to sleep. They claimed that after going to sleep, Manvi asked for water and went back to sleep. The family members later went to check on her and found her in an unconscious state. They rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

"It was our daughter's birthday and we had ordered a cake from a local bakery shop through an online food delivery application. She ate it after the celebration, after which her health started deteriorating. She complained of feeling thirsty at midnight and asked for water. But around 3-4 am, her body became cold, and we took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. We want strict action to be taken against the bakery," Harvansh Lal, Manvi's grandfather, told ANI. The girl's family alleged that other members of the family who ate the cake also fell ill.

Based on the family's complaint, a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the concerned bakery shop owner, police said. A sample of the cake has been sent for sampling, and the exact reason behind the girl's death will be clear only after the reports, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

