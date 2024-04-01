Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq open higher as softening inflation fans rate cut bets

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 19:04 IST
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched higher at open Monday after the latest inflation print showing moderating consumer prices bolstered hopes of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, although higher Treasury yields kept a lid on gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 39,807.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.62 points, or 0.07%, at 5,257.97, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.59 points, or 0.11%, to 16,397.05 at the opening bell.

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

