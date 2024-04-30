Left Menu

NFL-No cruel summer ahead as Kelce signs contract extension with Chiefs

Travis Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday that will see the three-times Super Bowl champion stay with the club through the 2027 season.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 03:03 IST
Travis Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday that will see the three-times Super Bowl champion stay with the club through the 2027 season. The deal will make the 34-year-old the highest-paid tight end in the league, NFL Network reported, citing sources.

"Back at it again baby!" Kelce said in a video. "Feels good to be in KC, I remember coming here 12 years ago and man, it's an honor and a pleasure... Chiefs forever."

Kelce's profile rocketed when it was revealed last season he was dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose appearances at games sent TV ratings and sales of Chiefs merchandise soaring. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated the team locking in the nine-times Pro Bowl selection and future Hall of Famer into an extension that will likely see him retire as a Chief.

"I told ya'll I'll never let him leave!!," Mahomes wrote on social media. "Congrats my guy!" He had seven consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards, a record for a tight end, and narrowly missed making it eight straight last season.

Kelce helped Kansas City secure back-to-back Super Bowl titles and their third in five seasons with February's overtime victory in Las Vegas. In 11 NFL seasons, he has caught 907 passes for 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns.

